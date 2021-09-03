On one of the darkest days of the year, September 11, there will be a massive ice cream social to lift the spirits of New Yorkers in Prospect Park.

The nonprofit Holes in the Wall Collective has enlisted the help of Ample Hills to provide free Ice cream scoops from 3 to 5pm at Long Meadow. The all-female band Brass Queens will provide live music and Gowanus machinist Zachary Bruner will lead a spoon raffle. There will also be an "interactive teaspoon brigade seesaw" that you can ride on. All you need to do is bring your own spoon to the event.

Over the pandemic Holes in the Wall Collective made a 6-foot socially distant spoon to carry around NYC inspired by folk legend Pete Seeger’s "Teaspoon Brigade," a beautiful parable that "the future will be made from little things," as a reminder that our actions add up and "one of these days, one of those spoonfuls is gonna tip the scale on the gross inequities of humanity."

"After many months talking to thousands of people all over NYC of literally every class, race, gender identity, religion and profession about the state of the world and the necessary work to rebalance it, it’s time to culminate the adventure in a grand celebration of collective teaspoons to help tip the scale," the collective says.