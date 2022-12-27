Time Out says

Now that the gifts have been unwrapped and we’re moving into the new year, you may be thinking about tossing your Douglas Fir.

Luckily, NYC Parks has the perfect way to dispose of and recycle your tree at Mulchfest! Between now and January 8, drop your tree off at a MulchFest location (a park listed here on this interactive map) and say “goodbye” to the holiday season.

On Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, you can take home a free bag of mulch from your tree during Chipping Weekend. You can use it for your own yard or even for a bed for a street tree.

Last year, more than 50,600 trees were recycled this way!

Before you bring your tree, just remember to remove all decorations (lights, ornaments and nets) to make the process easier.

Otherwise, the Department of Sanitation will begin picking up trees and wreaths curbside Friday, January 6, through Saturday, January 14, weather permitting. Trees and wreaths are chipped, mixed with leaves, and recycled into rich compost for NYC’s parks, institutions, and community gardens.