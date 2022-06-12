New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

National Puerto Rican Day Parade

  • Things to do
  • Various locations, Hell's Kitchen
  1. National Puerto Rican Day Parade
    Photograph: Shutterstock
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. National Puerto Rican Day Parade
    Photograph: Shutterstock
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. National Puerto Rican Day Parade
    Photograph: Shutterstock
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Puerto Rican heritage is going to be celebrated in the best way possible: A giant parade (featuring more than 80,000 Nuyoricans) will be making its way up Fifth Avenue from 43rd Street to 79th Street on June 12 starting at 11am. Giant puppets and live salsa and reggaetón bands will be on hand, as will the requisite parade floats. And there'll be food! You'll certainly be dancing in the streets, no matter what your cultural background.This is one of the more high-profile parades of the year—you don't want to miss it.

Details

Event website:
nationalpuertoricandayparade.org
Address:
Various locations
New York
New York
Price:
free

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.