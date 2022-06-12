Time Out says

Puerto Rican heritage is going to be celebrated in the best way possible: A giant parade (featuring more than 80,000 Nuyoricans) will be making its way up Fifth Avenue from 43rd Street to 79th Street on June 12 starting at 11am. Giant puppets and live salsa and reggaetón bands will be on hand, as will the requisite parade floats. And there'll be food! You'll certainly be dancing in the streets, no matter what your cultural background.This is one of the more high-profile parades of the year—you don't want to miss it.