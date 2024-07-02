Subscribe
Photograph: Lawrence Schwartzwald
New York City Poetry Festival

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
The annual New York City Poetry Festival takes over Colonel's Row on the picturesque Governors Island on July 13 and 14. With more than 100 literary organizations participating, the free festival is much more of an epic than a haiku. Along with readings from many poets, the festival includes visual art, an open mic, clowns, local vendors hawking literary-themed goods and a plethora of delicious food and drink. This year's headiners include Kazim Ali, Katie Farris, Safia Elhillo and Ilya Kaminsky.

Whether you're a poetry superfan or new to the genre, this all-ages festival promises to be accessible for all. It's free to attend, be sure to register here; you can add a drink ticket or get VIP access.

www.newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com/
Free
