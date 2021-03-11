To mark the anniversary of the WHO's declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nowhere, a new social and events platform that uses face-to-face interaction 3D spaces is launching a three-day festival of performances, panels, and more. Hear from Robert Siegel and Scott Simon of NPR who will talk about the future of journalism, House of Yes about the future of nightlife and Time Out New York editors Will Gleason and Shaye Weaver about social distancing in cultural spheres, and sit in for performances by Shasta Geaux Pop, Chris Gethard, and DJ MSG. Ticket proceeds will benefit Helping Hearts NYC.