Celebrate roller skating with a full week of free fun, including skating-to-dating, a skate paint party, an intro to roller dance and more during NYC Roller Skate Week by Showfields and the African-American Roller-Skate Museum (AASM). Roller skating has recently gained popularity again, but Black and brown women have long been finding joy in this activity, which you can learn more about in a film screening by the museum and a special screening of HBO Max's documentary United Skates, panels with skaters, creative workshops, and via scheduled group skates. Find out how to join in at afamrollerskatemuseum.org.