New York
NYRR Midnight Run

  • Things to do
Photograph: Courtesy NYRR
Run as if 2023 were chasing you (and truly, can you imagine a scarier horror concept?) at New York Road Runners’ annual 4-mile Midnight Run, which provides credit to finishers toward the New York City Marathon. At midnight, start your trek with hundreds of other festive joggers at Central Park and take in the gorgeous fireworks display at the end. (Trust us: It’s a hell of a lot healthier than binge drinking and hooking up with a rando.) Be sure to register online before the big date. 

Details

Event website:
www.nyrr.org
Address:
Price:
$55–$70
