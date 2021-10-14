Imagine having a cold brew on top of one of the tallest buildings in NYC!

For the first time in its 90 years, the Empire State Building is serving up beer within its 86th Floor Observatory Experience for Oktoberfest.

Every Thursday through Saturday, October 14-30 from 5-9pm, the Bronx Brewery will pop-up with four beers—its American Pale Ale ($9), World Gone Hazy IPA ($12), Smile My Guy IPA ($12), and Das Bronx Oktoberfest ($14)—from a special 90th Anniversary cart on the building’s 86th floor.

Photograph: Courtesy Empire State Building

The Empire State Building’s own STATE Grill and Bar will offer $10 mini NY-style cheesecakes alongside the brewer’s selections. Bronx Brewery is the second vendor in the building’s Observatory pop-up program after a successful August run with My Cookie Dealer.

"We continue the 90th Anniversary celebration of the World’s Most Famous Building this fall in partnership with local favorite Bronx Brewery," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "Our guests can enjoy our new reimagined, immersive digital and tactile exhibits with confidence before they relax with an evening drink and the most spectacular 360-degree, open-air views that New York City can offer."

Guests are encouraged to sip their beverages on the iconic 86th Floor Observatory and tag photos with #PopUpTop for the chance to be featured on ESB social channels.