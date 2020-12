Outdoor Cinema at Parklife

Parklife's Outdoor Cinema series is back with film screened outside on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. Since outdoor space is limited due to health and safety restrictions, early to get a seat (and sit in for trivia). For more info on our safety measures please visit parklifebk.com/ info. Email hey@parklifebk.com to make your reservation.

Below is the screening schedule:

December 2: Home Alone

December 6: Scrooged

December 9: Trading Places

December 13: Office Christmas Party

December 16: A Muppet Christmas Carol

December 20: Elf

December 30: Die Hard