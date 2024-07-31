Since 1999, Outstanding in the Field has roamed across all 50 states in U.S., and made appearances in 24 countries worldwide. Setting up a dining table that seemingly runs a mile long, the culinary caravan seeks to connect locals to the food, chefs and land. In August, the outdoor pop-up will soon land in New York this season, featuring some pretty big names in the French cuisine world.

On August 29, Outstanding in the Field is landing in Governors Island. At the head of this community table will be executive chef Andrew Ayala and corporate pastry chef Salvatore Martone of midtown's Le Jardinier from The Bastion Collection. Bringing their French expertise to the table, the extravagant multi-course meal will feature local oysters from Fishers Island Oyster Farm and wines from Hermann J. Weimer Vineyard. Speaking of oysters, the event is hosted by the Billion Oyster Project. Located on Governors Island, the local nonprofit engages local students and youth volunteers to restore New York Harbor’s lost oyster reefs.

As a reminder, the dinner will be held on Governors Island which is only accessible via ferry. So, you’ll want to get organized and purchase a separate ferry ticket.

Outstanding in Field will be held at Governors Island on August 29. The tickets are $425.