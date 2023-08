Time Out says

Grab a glass of wine and explore your creative side.

Learn basic watercolor techniques and complete a beautiful watercolor painting inside Time Out Market New York’s new wine cave.

Private Picassos will be there to demonstrate basic watercolor techniques to create flowers, followed by ample time for students to experiment on their own.

Tickets are $70, which includes all art supplies and a free drink. Additional glasses and bottles of wine are available at a reduced rate for all workshop attendees.

The first class is on September 20 at 7pm.