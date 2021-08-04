Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Paint & Scoop

You’ve heard of Paint & Sip. But what about Paint & Scoop? That very concept, combining an evening of art and painting with one of booze-infused ice cream, is heading to Gotham West Market. You’ll be able to get creative at the culinary destination with Ryan Ward of Fly Arts and Brushes, as you transform a canvas into a work of tipsy art. In addition to music, creativity and instruction, you’ll be able to enjoy plenty of boozy ice cream courtesy of NYC favorite Mikey Likes It Ice Cream.

