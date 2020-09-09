Amazing takeout near parks for the ultimate fall picnic

At 843 acres, Central Park isn’t New York’s largest park, but it’s certainly the most iconic. Home to countless love stories, sitcom scenes, and over a century of history, Central Park’s green expanse is a magical destination for born-and-bred New Yorkers, transplants and tourists alike. Boarding Harlem, The Upper West Side, Upper East Side and Columbus Circle, Central Park lives in proximity to hundreds of top notch takeout spots.

With a group that’s hard to please?

Venture down to the Turnstyle Underground Market, which offers 19 different food vendors steps away from Columbus Circle. Grab anything from a gram-worthy Chick’n Cone, fried dumplings from Lisa’s or some hot empanadas from Bolivian Llama party, for a smorgasbord-style picnic in Sheep’s Meadow.

On a date?

Marea’s luxe menu is now available to go, meaning you can grab an impressive Italian seaside inspired picnic without leaving Manhattan. The takeout menu includes high-end appetizers, like a lobster and burrata salad, Marea’s signature fusilli with red wine braised octopus and bone marrow, plus meaty entrees, desserts and bottles of wine.

Want to be the envy of a socially distant picnic?

Fast casual sushi concept Maki Maki has developed a new totable hand roll, double wrapped in plastic, to ensure the nori remains as crisp as possible until you unveil it and bite into the fluffy rice and fresh fish filling. Pick from upscale options like toro with shiso and cucumber, as well as classics like the California roll, and bring a few extra pieces to share…