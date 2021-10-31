Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Peace, Love & Pumpkins

Until Sunday October 31 2021
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out
A must-do during the Halloween season, Peace, Love and Pumpkins at Bethel Woods is a charming and impressive walk-through experience for kids and adults alike that winds through the garden trails of the arts center's beautiful grounds, showcasing incredible hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing pumpkin art that include Woodstock festival icons, dinosaurs, mermaids, Big Foot, and other fun (and spooky) creations.

Halfway through, you can stop at the concession stand for hot apple cider, a cocktail and some sweet treats. 

On Halloween weekend, you'll be able to shop craft and specialty food vendors, get dazzled by fire dancers and more.

Details
Event website: https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/events/peace-love-pumpkins
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Address: 200 Hurd Rd
NY
12720
Price: Starting at $20

Dates And Times
