A must-do during the Halloween season, Peace, Love and Pumpkins at Bethel Woods is a charming and impressive walk-through experience for kids and adults alike that winds through the garden trails of the arts center's beautiful grounds, showcasing incredible hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing pumpkin art that include Woodstock festival icons, dinosaurs, mermaids, Big Foot, and other fun (and spooky) creations.

Halfway through, you can stop at the concession stand for hot apple cider, a cocktail and some sweet treats.

On Halloween weekend, you'll be able to shop craft and specialty food vendors, get dazzled by fire dancers and more.