If you’re a dog (or cat) lover, tune into PetCon, where you can sit in on panels with experts and influencers and meet celebrity pets like @TikkaTheTiggy, @Hi.This.Is.Tatum, @Crusoe_Dachshund and @PiratePitbull, as well as a discussion with Jane Lynch and Dr. Patrick Mahaney. There will also be a halftime show with @brussels.sprout, a Zoetis Petcare Virtual Adoption Garden and more moments to enjoy. Those who donate $35 or more to the Animal Cancer Foundation get access to meet and greets with over 60 influencers with stars like @Crusoe_Dachshund, @HarlowandSage, and @BertieBertthePom, a VIP digital gift bag and post-event digital access to the sessions.