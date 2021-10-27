Say "until next time" to the Queens Night Market at its Halloween season finale on Saturday night featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests with prizes (starting at 8:30pm for the kids) including a Noah Syndergaard-signed baseball from the NY Mets; exclusive VIP-suite concert tickets from Forest Hills Stadium; gift certificates to iconic toy store Kidding Around; a $200 gift certificate courtesy of The Shops at Skyview; a $100 gift certificate courtesy of Queens Center Mall; concert tickets from the Kupferberg Center for the Arts; a gift basket from Queens Botanical Garden; a swag bag from Queensboro FC; and more.

Local champion-for-Queens and journalist-DJ Katie Honan, Dominican band Urbanova, yo-yo extraordinaire Richard Pigkaso, and Filipino acoustic pop trio The Werners will provide entertainment.

"We canceled our entire season last year due to the pandemic, which obviously included our beloved season finale," said John Wang, the founder of the Queens Night Market. "As we head into the twilight of this year’s crazy season, we’re super excited for visitors and vendors to dress up in costume for our Halloween finale. In 2019, we had about 100 contestants in our costume contests competing for prizes... we hope for even more this year!"