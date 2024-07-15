Subscribe
Several kids play with large bubbles in the grass during a sunny day.
Photograph: By Rod Cerkoney / Randall’s Island Park Alliance
  • Things to do, Festivals

Randall's Island Waterfront Festival

Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Escape the concrete jungle and head to Randall's Island for a waterfront festival packed with family fun. Events include water-themed face painting, glitter tattoos, interactive environmental activities, lawn games, and cooking demonstrations, all along the park's verdant waterfront. Also expect educational activities with Science in the City, storytime with Boogie Down Books, water-based programming, musical performances and free treats for all to enjoy. 

The events run from 12-3pm on Saturday, July 20 at the East River Picnic Area on Randall’s Island. It's hsoted by the Randall's Island Park Alliance. 

Details

Event website:
randallsisland.org/events/waterfront-festival
Address
Price:
Free
