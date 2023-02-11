New York
Red and White Party at Time Out Market

  • Things to do
  • Time Out Market Bar, DUMBO
DUMBO heart sculpture
Photographer: Bednark Studio Inc.
Time Out says

It’s all red and white at this Time Out Market Valentine’s Day party.

Wear those precious colors to the event on Saturday, February 11, and you’ll be perfectly attired for a photo booth, free candy, music by Ronnie Roc, DJ Torres and Lee Odom, raffle giveaways, and drink specials all night.

You’ll have a chance to win a romantic date for two at the One Hotel, two tickets to St. Ann’s, two tickets the Bottomless Brunch at TOM NY, two tickets to a Brooklyn Brewery tour, two tickets to Jane’s Carousel, or a box of chocolate and champagne.

Drink specials include the “Sparkling Strawberry,” “Mystery Cocktail,” “Old Fashioned Love Song” and “Lady in Red” for $15 each.

You won’t want to miss this sweet party!

Details

Address:
Time Out Market Bar
55 Water St.
Brooklyn
11201
Contact:
View Website
Price:
free entry

Dates and times

