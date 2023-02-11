Red and White Party at Time Out Market

It’s all red and white at this Time Out Market Valentine’s Day party.
Wear those precious colors to the event on Saturday, February 11, and you’ll be perfectly attired for a photo booth, free candy, music by Ronnie Roc, DJ Torres and Lee Odom, raffle giveaways, and drink specials all night.
You’ll have a chance to win a romantic date for two at the One Hotel, two tickets to St. Ann’s, two tickets the Bottomless Brunch at TOM NY, two tickets to a Brooklyn Brewery tour, two tickets to Jane’s Carousel, or a box of chocolate and champagne.
Drink specials include the “Sparkling Strawberry,” “Mystery Cocktail,” “Old Fashioned Love Song” and “Lady in Red” for $15 each.
You won’t want to miss this sweet party!