The biggest end-of-summer party is about to take place in the Hudson River aboard Virgin Voyages' massive new cruise ship, the Scarlet Lady. The multi-day immersive cultural experience features all-inclusive dinners in Scarlet Lady’s six world-class restaurants, DJ sets headlined by Major Lazer Soundsystem and surprise guests, a drag pool party hosted by Trixie Mattel and House of Yes, and VIP overnight accommodations — all without ever leaving Manhattan’s Pier 88.

With tickets beginning at $100, you can head to the Feeling Nauty Drag Pool Party with Trixie Mattel, champagne toasts, a synchronized swim squad and a drag show for the ages. There will also be three separate outdoor venues with different music themes: from 1980s and '90s throwback DJ sets back to a prohibition disco party hosted by House of Yes — all culminating in a headliner performance by Major Lazer Soundsystem overlooking the Hudson.

You'll have your choice of cuisine on board, too. Like any cruise, you'll have unlimited food and drink options from The Test Kitchen, (avant-garde cuisine led by Michelin-starred chef Matt Lambert), the Razzle Dazzle (twists on a vegetarian-forward fare), EV (Scarlet Lady’s resident trattoria), GB (the first Korean barbecue on a ship that serves a round of soju before each course), Pink Agave (a Mexico City-themed eatery from nationally-acclaimed Chef Silvana Esparza), and Wake (a raw bar and tableside cocktail cart with dramatic views of the ship’s wake and a menu created by Michelin-starred Chef Brad Farmerie).

If you want to stay overnight, accommodations for two are $1,000-1,200, but you'll get a VIP afterparty, overnight suite accommodations, morning breakfast, and more surprises.

"We have been waiting more than a year to bring Scarlet Lady to New York to showcase our amazing new brand and offer a taste of the Virgin Voyages experience to consumers on the East Coast," said Nirmal Saverimuttu, Chief Commercial and Experience Officer at Virgin Voyages. "We are excited to be working with Thrillist to build out a never-before-seen at sea experience — without ever leaving the dock.

REVVEL attendees must be fully vaccinated to board Scarlet Lady and provide proof of vaccination via the Clear app upon arrival at Pier 88. All vaccinated attendees are also required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 48 hours prior to arriving to REVVEL, which must be uploaded and verified via the Clear app.