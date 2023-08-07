Time Out says

Grab the fam and head to Historic Richmond Town, a preserved museum village dating from the late 17th century, for its 43rd annual county fair. The Richmond County Fair, running from September 2-4, combines classic fairground festivities with a unique touch of Staten Island history, including inside access to many of the site’s historic structures and signature demonstrations of historical trades by costumed interpreters.

Play bingo, try a three-legged race, see aerial shows, be awed by stilt walkers, shop for local crafts, hear from storytellers and lots more. Plus, come hungry for fair fare like empanadas, lobster rolls, rice balls, funnel cakes and zeppoles.

All the fun's for a good cause, as proceeds support Historic Richmond Town in its mission to preserve and share local history.