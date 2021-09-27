The best of fall is on display at the New York Botanical Garden. Hundreds of gourd-geous pumpkins and scarecrows now decorate the Bronx landscape for autumn now through October 31.

Head to the LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building and on the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory Plaza, where you'll see pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and more than 100 whimsical scarecrows on the twisting trails of the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden.

From 10am to 6pm, you can see these beautiful decorations but NYBG will also have autumnal events for kids and adults alike, including Puppets on Parade on weekends, where larger-than-life pumpkins and skeletons designed by puppeteer Lucrecia Novoa of Mascara Viva greet visitors as well as pumpkin-carving demonstrations by Adam Bierton, the 2015 winner of the Food Network series Halloween Wars.

NYBG’s beloved tradition of kiku—magnificent displays of chrysanthemums in astonishing forms, styles, and sizes—will be integrated with KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature and on view in select galleries of the Enid A. Conservatory from Saturday, October 2 through Sunday, October 31, 2021 as well.

You may also want to do some walking in the fall forest on the weekends in and around the Thain Family Forest. Here, visitors can "revel in the unique autumnal beauty and resilience of the 50-acre Thain Family Forest, the largest expanse of New York City's original wooded landscape."