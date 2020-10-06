Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Served Up | Presents Project Pride

The Plaxall Gallery , Long Island City Wednesday October 7 2020
After Queerful Consideration Podcast hosts Lisa Yang and Chris Naime will deconstruct the impact of media and queer on-screen portrayals and perspectives through musical acts, stories, and interviews with icons, including Translatina Drag Queen Chiquitita, musician Roni Sounds, hip-hop artist Nejma Nefertiti, and performer Jon Joni.

There will be food and drink on hand from PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Sandwich Girl Food Truck, as well as other local breweries & brands that'll be doing free giveaways from participating partners.

There will be safety precautions in place as well.

 

Venue name: The Plaxall Gallery
Venue website: www.licartists.org
Venue phone: (917) 287-3093
Address: 5-25 46th Ave
Long Island City
11101
Cross street: between Vernon Blvd and 5th St
Price: free

