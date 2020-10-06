Served Up | Presents Project Pride

After Queerful Consideration Podcast hosts Lisa Yang and Chris Naime will deconstruct the impact of media and queer on-screen portrayals and perspectives through musical acts, stories, and interviews with icons, including Translatina Drag Queen Chiquitita, musician Roni Sounds, hip-hop artist Nejma Nefertiti, and performer Jon Joni.

There will be food and drink on hand from PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Sandwich Girl Food Truck, as well as other local breweries & brands that'll be doing free giveaways from participating partners.

There will be safety precautions in place as well.