New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sherlock Holmes in 221 Objects

  • Things to do
  • The Grolier Club, Lenox Hill
The Grolier Club exhibition hall
Photograph: Charlie Rubin
Advertising

Time Out Says

The Grolier Club, a private Upper East Side club and society for book lovers, is opening its doors to the public for what is the first comprehensive Sherlock Holmes exhibition in New York City in more than half a century.

Between now and April 16, "Sherlock Holmes in 221 Objects," will feature "an unrivaled number" of Sir Conan Doyle's belongings, including four short story manuscripts, a wealth of holograph letters from Doyle to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers, an idea book of his private musings, including a calendar note where he wrote "killed Holmes" on, as well as a never-before-displayed handwritten speech detailing his explanation for killing off Holmes.

The collection, assembled by Glen S. Miranker, also includes pages from The Hound of the Baskervilles, original artwork by the British and American illustrators who created
Sherlock’s iconic look, a fascinating cache of pirated editions and the only known salesman’s dummy for the American version of The Hound of the Baskervilles.

The exhibit is broken up into different "clusters" to present them within context for better insight. For example, you'll see souvenirs, posters and programs from when William Gillette performed in the play Sherlock Holmes, but you'll also see Gillette's correspondence with Doyle, including a 1901 Christmas card with this note: "Did you ever imagine that Sherlock would be sending his compliments to his maker?"

The exhibit is free, just make sure to RSVP on Eventbrite before making your way over to see it all!

The UK Hound of the Baskervilles at The Grolier Club
Photograph: Charlie Rubin | The UK Hound of the Baskervilles at The Grolier Club
Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
The Grolier Club
47 E 60th St
New York
Cross street:
between Madison and Park Aves
Contact:
grolierclub.org
212-838-6690
Transport:
Subway: N, Q, R to Lexington Ave–59th St; 4, 5, 6 to 59th St
Price:
free
Opening hours:
Mon–Sat 10am–5pm

Dates And Times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.