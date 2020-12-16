Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Skate & Santa at Bryant Park

Skate & Santa at Bryant Park

Things to do Bryant Park , Midtown West Until Wednesday December 23 2020
Santa Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
Photograph: Courtesy Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
See Santa and get a holiday photo with him (from a safe social distance) at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park this week. Make your way to the Christmas trees, where Santa will be waiting (with hand sanitizer). You can either take a photo on your own camera or cellphone or have a Christmas elf take one that'll be uploaded to the Santa’s Corner at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Flickr page. Santa himself is Dr. Charles Nuttall, NYC’s smartest Santa and a Nobel Peace Prize winner. It’s free to sign up and reservations are open daily from 12:24-1:05pm.

Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Bryant Park
Venue website: bryantpark.org
Venue phone: 212-768-4242
Address: 40th to 42nd Sts between Fifth and Sixth Aves
New York
10018
Transport: Subway: B, D, F, M to 42nd St–Bryant Park; 7 to Fifth Ave
Price: free

