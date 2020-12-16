See Santa and get a holiday photo with him (from a safe social distance) at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park this week. Make your way to the Christmas trees, where Santa will be waiting (with hand sanitizer). You can either take a photo on your own camera or cellphone or have a Christmas elf take one that'll be uploaded to the Santa’s Corner at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Flickr page. Santa himself is Dr. Charles Nuttall, NYC’s smartest Santa and a Nobel Peace Prize winner. It’s free to sign up and reservations are open daily from 12:24-1:05pm.