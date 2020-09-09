12 of the best slices of pizza to get on the go

New York City is remarkable for many, many things, but the pure joy of a steamy slice is certainly one reason New York will always be the greatest city in the universe

Anyone who claims that New York City is over is definitely not deep into a cheese slice, fresh out of the hot pizza oven and straight onto a paper plate that leaks warm grease onto eager, just sanitized hands.

Whether you feel like going out or staying in, rushing around or taking it slow, a great slice is never too far in New York. And as we continue to support the local restaurants that make the city what it is, there’s truly never been a better time to grab some ‘za, head to your favorite park (or couch, we get it) and kick back for a safe and delicious fall night.