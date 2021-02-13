Want to turn your apartment into a rowdy burlesque speakeasy? We’ve got just the ticket.

Speakeasy on Demand is a new interactive performance and cocktail experience that pairs a livestreamed performance with expertly made cocktail creations you can whip up at home.

Before the performance, you order a cocktail kit created by mixologists from Bar Lab that’s sent to your home. Each kit comes with cocktails featuring fresh ingredients and garnishes. There are five cocktails total (each with two servings) so you’ll definitely want to eat a bit beforehand! Vodka’s included in the cocktail kit but you’ll need your own bourbon on hand.

On the night of the performance, you enter a password and can then screen the show— featuring burlesque, magic, acrobatics and more— from your home TV. (There’s also the option to enjoy the show without ordering the drink-along cocktail kit.) The evening’s entertainment, hosted by Madame Lulu, features acts from performers featured on past shows including America’s Got Talent and So You Think You Can Dance. Throughout the evening, an on-screen mixologist instructs you on how to whip up your at-home drinks. (So no worries if you're a home bar novice!)

Best of all? For $100 extra, you can even have a corset shipped to your apartment if you want to go all in on the night’s theme.