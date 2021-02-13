Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Speakeasy on Demand

Speakeasy on Demand

Things to do Saturday February 13 2021
Speakeasy
Photograph: Courtesy Speakeasy on Demand

Time Out says

Want to turn your apartment into a rowdy burlesque speakeasy? We’ve got just the ticket.

Speakeasy on Demand is a new interactive performance and cocktail experience that pairs a livestreamed performance with expertly made cocktail creations you can whip up at home. 

Before the performance, you order a cocktail kit created by mixologists from Bar Lab that’s sent to your home. Each kit comes with cocktails featuring fresh ingredients and garnishes. There are five cocktails total (each with two servings) so you’ll definitely want to eat a bit beforehand! Vodka’s included in the cocktail kit but you’ll need your own bourbon on hand.

On the night of the performance, you enter a password and can then screen the show— featuring burlesque, magic, acrobatics and more— from your home TV. (There’s also the option to enjoy the show without ordering the drink-along cocktail kit.) The evening’s entertainment, hosted by Madame Lulu, features acts from performers featured on past shows including America’s Got Talent and So You Think You Can Dance. Throughout the evening, an on-screen mixologist instructs you on how to whip up your at-home drinks. (So no worries if you're a home bar novice!)

Best of all? For $100 extra, you can even have a corset shipped to your apartment if you want to go all in on the night’s theme.

Details
Event website: https://www.speakeasyondemand.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Online
Address:
Online

Price: $50–$250

Dates And Times
    • Online $125–$500

      Valentine's Day Special

You may also like
    Latest news