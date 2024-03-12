New York
Emily Warren Roebling Plaza under the Brooklyn Bridge
Photograph: Shutterstock
Come chill with us at this new outdoor festival featuring beer, wine, great food, live music, and more!

On Saturday, April 20, head over to Brooklyn Bridge Park under the Bridge by St. Ann’s Warehouse from 2 to 6pm, to enjoy bites from the Market’s vendors (Pastrami Queen, Jacob’s Pickles, The Rogue Boba, Settepani Bakery, The Maiz Project and Sugar Hill Creamery) and wash it all down with drinks from Sixpoint Brewery, Truly, Sam Adams, Coney Island Brewery, Brooklyn Brewery and Estrella Galicia.

Enjoy it all to live music from Silver Arrow Band and later, come by for our popular Latin Mix Saturday inside the Market.

See you down there!

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver

Price:
free to attend
2-6pm
