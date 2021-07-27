Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Summer of Whiskey Fair

Summer of Whiskey Fair

Things to do Secret location , Flatiron Friday August 6 2021 - Saturday August 28 2021
Scotch Lifestyle
Photograph: Courtesy Scotch Lifestyle

Time Out says

A new rooftop whiskey festival is headed to NYC in August, where drinkers can sip freely on a secret midtown rooftop with just a handful of other people. Scotch Lifestyle’s Summer of Whiskey Fair, which is set for weekends in August, is limited to just 24 guests at a time to keep it an intimate experience.

Scotch Lifestyle is a whiskey club founded by connoisseur and whiskey expert, Neille Caroline, that aims to develop people's palates and educate them about the different flavor profiles of whiskey. Under the Summer of Whiskey Fair, Fridays and Saturdays in August offer New Yorkers a chance to try whiskey from all over the world (with gourmet charcuterie) and learn how to do "the Pledge, the Turn, and the Prestige," sips to explore the finer detail of a whiskey’s flavor profile.

"Whiskey has the widest flavor spectrum of all the spirits possibly more so than wine," says Neille Caroline, founder of Scotch Lifestyle. "The Summer of Whiskey Fair provides the perfect space to present whiskies of the world and the setting to make whiskey discovery more approachable for enthusiasts."

Details
Event website: https://www.scotchlifestyle.com/events
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Secret location
Address: Broadway
New York City
10019
Price: $95-$125

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers