A new rooftop whiskey festival is headed to NYC in August, where drinkers can sip freely on a secret midtown rooftop with just a handful of other people. Scotch Lifestyle’s Summer of Whiskey Fair, which is set for weekends in August, is limited to just 24 guests at a time to keep it an intimate experience.

Scotch Lifestyle is a whiskey club founded by connoisseur and whiskey expert, Neille Caroline, that aims to develop people's palates and educate them about the different flavor profiles of whiskey. Under the Summer of Whiskey Fair, Fridays and Saturdays in August offer New Yorkers a chance to try whiskey from all over the world (with gourmet charcuterie) and learn how to do "the Pledge, the Turn, and the Prestige," sips to explore the finer detail of a whiskey’s flavor profile.

"Whiskey has the widest flavor spectrum of all the spirits possibly more so than wine," says Neille Caroline, founder of Scotch Lifestyle. "The Summer of Whiskey Fair provides the perfect space to present whiskies of the world and the setting to make whiskey discovery more approachable for enthusiasts."