SUPER FUNLAND: Journey into the Erotic Carnival
Time Out says
The Museum of Sex always has something exciting going on behind closed doors. "Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival" is back and better than ever with its 4-D immersive “Tunnel of Love” ride, the Love & Lust Deity Derby game, an erotic fortune-telling machine (modeled as RuPaul), a kissing booth, the Glory Stall game, an immersive "Stardust Lane - the Erogenous Kaleidoscope," an erotic mechanical bull and a lit-up climbing structure, "The Climbx," and more. Then when it's time to take the edge off, visitors can slide down a spiral slide into the Museum’s psychedelic carnival bar, Lollipop Lounge, for cocktails.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.superfunland.com/
|Venue name:
|Museum of Sex (MoSex)
|Address:
|
233 Fifth Ave
New York
10016
|Cross street:
|at 27th St
|Transport:
|Subway: N, R, 6 to 28th St
|Price:
|$33-$57
