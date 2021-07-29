Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right SUPER FUNLAND: Journey into the Erotic Carnival

SUPER FUNLAND: Journey into the Erotic Carnival

Things to do Museum of Sex (MoSex) , Flatiron Until Friday December 30 2022
Super funland
Photograph: Courtesy Museum of Sex/Super Funland

Time Out says

The Museum of Sex always has something exciting going on behind closed doors. "Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival" is back and better than ever with its 4-D immersive “Tunnel of Love” ride, the Love & Lust Deity Derby game, an erotic fortune-telling machine (modeled as RuPaul), a kissing booth, the Glory Stall game, an immersive "Stardust Lane - the Erogenous Kaleidoscope," an erotic mechanical bull and a lit-up climbing structure, "The Climbx," and more. Then when it's time to take the edge off, visitors can slide down a spiral slide into the Museum’s psychedelic carnival bar, Lollipop Lounge, for cocktails. 

Details
Event website: https://www.superfunland.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Museum of Sex (MoSex)
Address: 233 Fifth Ave
New York
10016
Cross street: at 27th St
Transport: Subway: N, R, 6 to 28th St
Price: $33-$57

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers