Taste of the Seaport

Down in the Seaport District, enjoy the 11th year of this family-friendly food festival with bites from over 40 of the best restaurants in Lower Manhattan, all in one place. Little ones can keep busy with pasta-making lessons and arts & crafts while parents snack on food from Eataly Downtown, Brooklyn Chop House, Industry Kitchen, Watermark Bar, Beatnic, Fresh Salt, Stout FiDi, Route 66 Smokehouse and Mac Daddy’s. The whole family can shop local vendors, artisans and enjoy live music and performances throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, the 21-and-up crowd can enjoy a VIP wine and beer tasting. While eating and drinking through the day, keep in mind that it’s all for a good cause too. The annual community event raises much needed funds for the arts and enrichment programs at Public School 397 (The Spruce Street School) and Public School 343 (The Peck Slip School) and is sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation. All ages.