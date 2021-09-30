Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The Cityfox Halloween Festival

Things to do, Festivals Avant Gardner , East Williamsburg Friday October 29 2021 - Saturday October 30 2021
The Cityfox Halloween Festival
Cityfox is known for their killer production and top talent at every show they put on. Combine that with a party holiday as big as Halloween and you’ve got yourself a monstrosity of a festival. For the first time this year, it's a multi-day event. Stepping into this event you’ll find 5 tricked-out stages, interactive rooms and a lineup of killer DJs and live acts like John Digweed, Kölsch, a special Detroit b2b set from Carl Craig & Moodymann, Dubfire, Kevin Saunderson, Hot Since 82, Nora En Pure, Ida Engberg, Lee Burridge, Vintage Culture, Cassian, Mathame, Einmusik, Fideles, Innellea, Recondite (Live), Stephan Jolk, Tim Engelhardt (Live), Guy Mantzur, WhoMadeWho (Live) & nearly 10 other DJs. Dancing shoes and costumes strongly advised.

Details
Event website: https://www.avant-gardner.com/cityfoxhalloween
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Avant Gardner
Address: 140 Stewart Ave
Brooklyn
11237
Cross street: at Meserole St
Transport: Subway: L to Jefferson St
Price: From $84.47

Dates And Times
