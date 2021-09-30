Cityfox is known for their killer production and top talent at every show they put on. Combine that with a party holiday as big as Halloween and you’ve got yourself a monstrosity of a festival. For the first time this year, it's a multi-day event. Stepping into this event you’ll find 5 tricked-out stages, interactive rooms and a lineup of killer DJs and live acts like John Digweed, Kölsch, a special Detroit b2b set from Carl Craig & Moodymann, Dubfire, Kevin Saunderson, Hot Since 82, Nora En Pure, Ida Engberg, Lee Burridge, Vintage Culture, Cassian, Mathame, Einmusik, Fideles, Innellea, Recondite (Live), Stephan Jolk, Tim Engelhardt (Live), Guy Mantzur, WhoMadeWho (Live) & nearly 10 other DJs. Dancing shoes and costumes strongly advised.