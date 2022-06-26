Time Out says

The Force is strong with Star Wars fans at Fever's latest exhibition called "The Fans Strike Back," a showing of 600 items all made by those who love the iconic space opera.

Opening March 24, the exhibit claims to be the largest Star Wars Fan exhibit with collectibles and figurines, life-size figures and famous costumes, more than 50 one-of-a-kind sculptures, armor, lightsabers, blasters, helmets, masks and more.

Collectibles include the original editions of the comics of the first trilogy from 1977, 1981 and 1983, accessories made by robotic fans, vintage video games and figurines certified by the Action Figure Authority.

While everything on view isn't officially licensed, visitors still get the full Star Wars experience. It is all fan-made which makes it even more impressive—fans' passion and love for the Star Wars universe is made evident through these items.

Below are the top five most photo-worthy things at "The Fans Strike Back:"

1. Jabba The Hutt

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

Finally meet Jabba face-to-face sans the Twi'lek and Leia in their skimpy outfits. The model is 16 feet long and set in a space made to look like his palace. He's so convincing you may want to keep your distance.

2. The Emperor's throne room

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

A small recreation of this evil space greets you near the beginning of the experience, lending the building's original staircase and railings to the scene. There, a seated Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious awaits you alongside one of his Imperial Guards in all red.

3. The Starkiller Base command bridge

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

The most infamous ship, outside the Death Star, has been recreated nearby the throne room. Its blinking buttons and wide windows look out to space, where the Millenium Falcon averts Tie Fighters. Pose here with your most sinister looks.

4. Full-size models of a speeder bike and pod racer.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

Podracing was so cool when we first saw it in Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. A young Anakin Skywalker was abnormally good at it and we were along for the ride. Here, you can witness the youngling while in flight in a life-size model of a pod racer where he iconically says, "Now this is podracing!"

5. Hoth

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

A section of the exhibit has been transformed in the rebel base at Hoth with blue lights, faux icicles and walls made to look like you're inside a base with metal doors. Here, you'll see a huge model of a probe droid and more intricate models down its hallway.

The whole exhibit takes about an hour to get through, so charge up your phone and get ready to pose with your favorite characters.

The Fans Strike Back is open at 526 Sixth Avenue (the former Urban Outfitters and site of Fever's last exhibit on Banksy near Union Square) on March 24 through June 2022.