The historic oceanside Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ is transforming 13 of its rooms into immersive haunted scenes later this month.

Guests who check into The Haunting experience will be guided through the rooms on the "haunted" floors of the hotel with their cameras to capture "unexpected frights, spine-tingling thrills, and surprises around every corner."

According to organizers, the hotel has been the center of Asbury's paranormal activity for over 100 years and in 1934, the S.S. Morro cruise ship exploded and washed ashore "in a fiery blaze" yards from the hotel entrance.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be bringing this unique one-of-a-kind experience to the Berkeley," said Albie Manzo, food and beverage partner for the Asbury Park mainstay. "This immersive haunted hotel event is a really cool activation that works extremely well under the guidance we are given by the state. Finding ways to get creative and provide a fun, safe experience in this time is a challenge we embrace and a responsibility we take seriously. We can still have the best type of fun — Halloween fun — and do it safely."



Safety precautions include temperature checks, regular cleanings, mask requirements, sanitizer stations and no physical contact from performers.

There's also a 21+ VIP experience with seating at an exclusive Halloween speakeasy that comes with a welcome cocktail, passed appetizers, and spooky drink specials.