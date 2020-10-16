"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" private tours

On Location Tours is launching a new private tour for fans (a max of three people) of the popular Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that'll take them around in a 1957 Studebaker Commander, which has been featured in all three seasons of the award-winning series. The driver and the tour guide, who will be dressed as Midge, will whisk tourists to the show's haunts: the butcher shop, the deli, the classic pre-war building she and her family live in and more.

“During a time when TV fans cannot wait to see their favorite shows come back, we came up with an extra special offering for our ultimate Maisel fans,” commented Georgette Blau, CEO and founder of On Location Tours. “We have worked hard to develop NYC touring options that would keep travelers safe during these uncertain times and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Studebaker tour does just that - transporting passengers back to a simpler time."