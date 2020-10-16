Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" private tours

Things to do Various locations , Hell's Kitchen Thursday November 12 2020 - Thursday February 25 2021
On Location Tours Mrs. Maisel
Photograph: Courtesy On Location Tours
On Location Tours is launching a new private tour for fans (a max of three people) of the popular Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that'll take them around in a 1957 Studebaker Commander, which has been featured in all three seasons of the award-winning series. The driver and the tour guide, who will be dressed as Midge, will whisk tourists to the show's haunts: the butcher shop, the deli, the classic pre-war building she and her family live in and more. 

“During a time when TV fans cannot wait to see their favorite shows come back, we came up with an extra special offering for our ultimate Maisel fans,” commented Georgette Blau, CEO and founder of On Location Tours. “We have worked hard to develop NYC touring options that would keep travelers safe during these uncertain times and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Studebaker tour does just that - transporting passengers back to a simpler time."

Event website: https://onlocationtours.com
Venue name: Various locations
Address: New York
New York

Price: $150

