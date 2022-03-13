New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The New Colossus Festival

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Various locations, Hell's Kitchen
Cigarettes for Breakfast
Photograph: Alex Ayable | Cigarettes for Breakfast
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This March, New Colossus Festival is taking over venues all over the Lower East Side and East Village, like popular downtown haunts: Mercury Lounge, Arlene’s Grocery, Berlin, Bowery Electric, East Berlin, Pianos and others. This festival fills a void left by the now-defunct CMJ Music Marathon which used to give emerging artists a platform in Manhattan. This year brings in hot acts like A Very Special Episode, Art d’ Ecco, Beechwood, Blushing, Cigarettes For Breakfast, GIRL SKIN, Love, Burns, Slow Fiction, The Gloomies and Deer Scout. You can see the full line-up here. $99 gets you full access to every show (though venues will stop letting folks in when at capacity). You can also snag most all individual ticket shows on their venue websites, or at the door.

Details

Address:
Various locations
New York
New York
Price:
$99

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.