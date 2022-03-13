Time Out says

This March, New Colossus Festival is taking over venues all over the Lower East Side and East Village, like popular downtown haunts: Mercury Lounge, Arlene’s Grocery, Berlin, Bowery Electric, East Berlin, Pianos and others. This festival fills a void left by the now-defunct CMJ Music Marathon which used to give emerging artists a platform in Manhattan. This year brings in hot acts like A Very Special Episode, Art d’ Ecco, Beechwood, Blushing, Cigarettes For Breakfast, GIRL SKIN, Love, Burns, Slow Fiction, The Gloomies and Deer Scout. You can see the full line-up here. $99 gets you full access to every show (though venues will stop letting folks in when at capacity). You can also snag most all individual ticket shows on their venue websites, or at the door.