Time Out says

Celebrate man's best friend on International Friendship Day (Saturday, July 30) with Circle Line, which is hosting its first cruise allowing passengers to bring their dogs with them as they sail around NYC. Starting at 11am, the cruise will offer peaceful views of the city skyline as well as sweet treats and specialty swag "to make every tail wag."

Circle Line will throw out dog-friendly facts throughout the cruise, offer Instagrammable moments, tasty treat options from local New York City bakery Little L’s Pet Bakery & Boutique and custom bandanas for each pup to sail in style.

"We are beyond excited for the Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise and can’t wait to see all attendees enjoy a beautiful day on the water with their dog,” said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. “New York City is filled with devoted dog lovers and through our partnership with North Shore Animal League America, guests will have the opportunity to adopt a pet and create long-lasting memories. This will be our first ever dog cruise in Circle Line’s 77-year history and it will be a special experience that no one will want to miss out on!”

The open adoption will run from 10am to 2pm at Pier 83 that same day for guests to meet and connect with both puppies and dogs that are looking for their forever homes.

Tickets for the cruise begin at $20 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the organization.