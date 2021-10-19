In life, Princess Diana was the most photographed woman of her time. Paparazzi followed her every move and the media was ravenous for coverage of her tumultuous life.

Fever and SBX are putting some of these images—by royal photographers Anwar Hussein and his two sons Zak and Samir—on display in their new exhibit called "Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access" coming to NYC in early January.

Recently, the public's obsession with Diana has been drummed up again—Netflix's show The Crown recently introduced her, there's a Diana: The Musical on Broadway and a movie, Spencer, coming to theaters in November.

This winter, the public can get even more of her at this exhibit that promises to share collections of the Husseins' original images and "intimate, never-before-told" stories behind them. The Husseins collectively spent four decades taking photos of Diana and her family.

Guests will be taken through eight themes dealing with the Princess of Wales' most iconic moments as well as see massive images, murals and bespoke art. Exclusive Princess Diana Exhibition merchandise will be available for sale on-site, too.

Tickets will be on sale as of Wednesday, October 20, at noon. You can sign up to be put on the waitlist here. It'll be put on at a currently undisclosed location in NYC.