A new rink has opened in Brooklyn that offers lessons for all skill levels!

The Rink at Brooklyn Commons is now open daily with "upscale ice skating programs for men, women, and children," including private lessons, semi-private lessons and birthday parties. It will also host corporate skating events and company team-building outings.

Ice time will be held in timed increments of 90 minutes or two hours and you just need to register and purchase your tickets in advance. (Walk-ups are welcome but only if space is available).

Everyone must sign this waiver before their skating. To book private lessons or group skating, email metrotechrink@ upsilonentertainmentgroup.com.