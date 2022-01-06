The Rockaway Hotel Winter Pool House
Time Out says
This winter, you can go to the beach and a winter oasis at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa.
At its Winter Pool House Experience, you can sit in one of three new cedar, barrel saunas that encircle the hotel's outdoor pool before or after taking a refreshing dip or getting cozy in its lounge space that's outfitted in teak furniture and sherpa throws for just $25 per person for a day pass.
While you're there, themed food and cocktails will be on tap, plus day pass holders will get 10% off at Margie’s and The Rooftop as well as access to the entire Winter Pool House, towels and robes.
Make a full day of it by sitting in for some live music, a wellness class (yoga, sculpt, sound baths, winter surfing and mixology) or enjoy services at the spa.
Note: The hotel is adhering to all CDC guidelines and in-state protocols, and all visitors are asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status when in communal areas.
Details
|Venue name:
|The Rockaway Hotel
|Venue website:
|www.therockawayhotel.com/dining/the-winter-pool-house
|Venue phone:
|7184741216
|Address:
|
108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive
Rockaways, Queens
11694
|Price:
|Day passes are $25 per person
Dates And Times
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online
-
- The Rockaway Hotel Day passes are $25 per person Book online