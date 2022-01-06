Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The Rockaway Hotel Winter Pool House

Things to do The Rockaway Hotel , Rockaways Until Monday January 31 2022
Photograph: courtesy of The Rockaway Hotel
The Rockaway Hotel Winter Pool House
Photograph: courtesy of The Rockaway Hotel
The Rockaway Hotel Winter Pool House
Photograph: courtesy of The Rockaway Hotel
This winter, you can go to the beach and a winter oasis at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa.

At its Winter Pool House Experience, you can sit in one of three new cedar, barrel saunas that encircle the hotel's outdoor pool before or after taking a refreshing dip or getting cozy in its lounge space that's outfitted in teak furniture and sherpa throws for just $25 per person for a day pass.

While you're there, themed food and cocktails will be on tap, plus day pass holders will get 10% off at Margie’s and The Rooftop as well as access to the entire Winter Pool House, towels and robes.

Make a full day of it by sitting in for some live music, a wellness class (yoga, sculpt, sound baths, winter surfing and mixology) or enjoy services at the spa.

Note: The hotel is adhering to all CDC guidelines and in-state protocols, and all visitors are asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status when in communal areas. 

Venue name: The Rockaway Hotel
Venue website: www.therockawayhotel.com/dining/the-winter-pool-house
Venue phone: 7184741216
Address: 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive
Rockaways, Queens
11694
Price: Day passes are $25 per person

