This winter, you can go to the beach and a winter oasis at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa.

At its Winter Pool House Experience, you can sit in one of three new cedar, barrel saunas that encircle the hotel's outdoor pool before or after taking a refreshing dip or getting cozy in its lounge space that's outfitted in teak furniture and sherpa throws for just $25 per person for a day pass.

While you're there, themed food and cocktails will be on tap, plus day pass holders will get 10% off at Margie’s and The Rooftop as well as access to the entire Winter Pool House, towels and robes.

Make a full day of it by sitting in for some live music, a wellness class (yoga, sculpt, sound baths, winter surfing and mixology) or enjoy services at the spa.

Note: The hotel is adhering to all CDC guidelines and in-state protocols, and all visitors are asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status when in communal areas.