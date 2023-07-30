Time Out says

Head out for a weekend of music and celebrations between Pier 16 and 17 in The Seaport (Friday to Sunday, July 28 to 30). The neighborhood will be hosting festivities from live music performances to pop-up bars and food trucks and a larger-than-life sand beach.

Sink your toes in the mini beach with lounge chairs, umbrellas, and sand toys and grab something to nosh on from food trucks from some of New York’s hottest establishments and pop-up bars with festive libations.

There will also be a beachside main stage with performances all weekend long with headliners DJ MOMA and Walshy Fire, James Patterson, Marshall Jefferson, Sandy Rivera, Mia Moretti, Bina, and Jackal Jyve, Dalton & The Sheriffs and Wilson Springs Hotel.

On Friday, you can catch Jubilee & Friends (2pm); Stonie Blue (3:30pm); Odalys (4:30pm); Silent Addy (5:30pm); Quiana Parks (7:15pm); Walshy Fire (7:15pm); DJ MOMA (8:30pm). On Saturday, see James Patterson (5:30pm); Marshall Jefferson (7pm); Sandy Rivera (8:30pm); On Sunday, see bands Pallas (1pm); Warphole (2pm); Mod Rock (3pm); Katzin (4pm); Tatters & Rags (5pm); Dalton & The Sheriffs (6pm); Wilson Springs Hotel (8pm)

Other activities to enjoy include Lyons Den Power Yoga on Saturday at 10:30am, a LEGO Disney castle mural installation and the Tall Ship Eagle, which is free to tour (3-7pm on Saturday and 11-7pm on Sunday).