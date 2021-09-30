Spend Halloween discovering what's around the corner inside the mysterious and spooky Witches' Ball at The McKittrick Hotel, where there will be "demons, devils, witches and sprites," "debaucherous drag," drinks and dancing. You can make the evening more interesting by buying into Maximilian’s List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir bar for the evening. Don't miss this spectacular and spooky night by the same production company behind Sleep No More and The Woman in Black (which is back on October 21).