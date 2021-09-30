Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The Witches’ Ball at The McKittrick Hotel

The Witches’ Ball at The McKittrick Hotel

Things to do McKittrick Hotel , Chelsea Friday October 29 2021 - Sunday October 31 2021
The Witches’ Ball.
Photograph: Jenny Anderson
Spend Halloween discovering what's around the corner inside the mysterious and spooky Witches' Ball at The McKittrick Hotel, where there will be "demons, devils, witches and sprites," "debaucherous drag," drinks and dancing. You can make the evening more interesting by buying into Maximilian’s List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir bar for the evening. Don't miss this spectacular and spooky night by the same production company behind Sleep No More and The Woman in Black (which is back on October 21).

Details
Venue name: McKittrick Hotel
Venue website: mckittrickhotel.com
Venue phone: 212-904-1880
Address: 530 W 27th St
New York

Cross street: between Tenth and Eleventh Aves
Transport: Subway: C, E to 23rd St; 1 to 28th St
Price: Starting at $125 per person

Dates And Times
