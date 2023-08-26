Time Out says

Meet us under the Brooklyn Bridge for a beautiful summer festival with beer, wine and great food from Time Out Market New York.

Time Out Summerfest sponsored by Truman Vodka and Tromba Tequila, which runs from 2 to 6pm on Saturday, August 26, will feature bites from the market’s vendors Ivy Stark, Pat LaFrieda, Jacob’s Pickles and Dough. You can wash it all down with brews and drinks from Sixpoint, Coney Island, Truly, Brooklyn Brewery, Modelo and Stella as well as signature cocktails courtesy of Tromba and Truman at the Market all day Saturday.

The views and brews will all be set to live music from the Leo Joseph Trio playing rock and soul classics (2-4pm) and rocker Jeff Slate (6-8pm).

It doesn’t need to end there! Keep the party going with dancing at our popular Latin Mix Saturday at Time Out Market (7-10pm).

See you there!