Things to do Father Duffy Square , Midtown West Until Tuesday December 29 2020
Photograph: Courtesy Times Square Alliance

Write a wish for the new year on the actual confetti that will be released at midnight on New Year’s Eve in Times Square at the Wishing Wall now up at Broadway plazas between 42nd and 47th Streets (wishes can be submitted virtually, too). You can submit your wish between 11am and 8pm. “In an unprecedented year, the Wishing Wall gives us a moment to look forward with hope for a better future,” said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance. “Confetti wishes will rain down for all the world to see as we thankfully turn the page on 2020 and enter 2021 with joy and optimism." Each wish collected before December 29th will be printed on a piece of confetti and become part of the 2,000 pounds of confetti released at midnight in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

 

Event website: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/whats-happening/nye-wishing-wall
Venue name: Father Duffy Square
Address: 7th Ave & W 47th St
New York
10036
Transport: Subway: N, Q, R, 42nd St S, 1, 2, 3, 7 to 42nd St-Times Sq
Price: free

