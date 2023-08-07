Time Out says

Excited about the U.S. Open? Then get down to Flushing Meadows the week before the tournament kicks off for a slate of free events.

The week before the U.S. Open kicks off and makes Flushing the epicenter of the tennis world, The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center opens its doors for a week of free events. Get a peek at practice to see how hard these superstars work to perfect their game, catch some tennis legends return to the court for an exhibition match and check out the Kids Day for plenty of fun activities.

Best of all, all U.S. Open concessions and sponsor booths and activities will be open during Fan Week, so you can enjoy a true U.S. Open experience.

This year, to celebrate 45 years of partnership with the US Open, Wilson is donating 10,000 junior racquets to be given away to kids (adults must register for a Fan Access Pass to pick them up on-site.)

Here is the following schedule:

Tuesday, August 22: Legends of the Open presented by Moderna (Free)

An exhibition match featuring James Blake, Kim Clijsters and Caroline Wozniacki at Louis Armstrong Stadium, from 7 to 9pm.

Wednesday, August 23: Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief (Ticketed)

A match featuring some of the biggest names in tennis—Carlos Alcaraz, Elina Svitolina, Frances Tiafoe, John McEnroe, Chris Eubanks and others—to benefit Ukraine relief at Louis Armstrong Stadium from 7 to 9pm.

Thursday, August 24: Flavors of the Open (Ticketed event to Benefit USTA Foundation)

Returning for a second year in 2023, “Flavors of the Open’’ is a chance to experience the U.S. Open’s wide-ranging culinary offerings. Attendees can interact with celebrity chefs and enjoy food offerings and see Bryan Brothers, James Blake and Caroline Wozniacki at Louis Armstrong Stadium (Concourse) from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

Friday, August 25: US Open Media Day (Free)

The game’s biggest stars will participate in U.S. Open Media Day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fans will hear directly from the players like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff and others (Fans must register for this event via Fan Pass; Visit USOpen.org for more details) from noon to 2pm.

Sounds of the Open presented by CHASE (Free)

A free concert on the Fan Week Center Stage as the Qualifying Tournament concludes, turning the South Plaza into an open-air concert venue from 8 to 9pm. LANY, Leon Bridges and DNCE have performed in past years.

Saturday, August 26: Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day (Free)

The long-running Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, which honors Arthur Ashe’s legacy of instilling the values of humanitarianism, leadership and academic excellence alongside promoting the sport of tennis to young people with kids and family activities all throughout the grounds from 9:30am to 4pm.

Sunday, August 27: Open Practice Day (Free)

Watch players practice as they prepare for the U.S. Open with main draws throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.