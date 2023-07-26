New York
U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Watch Party at Time Out Market

  • Things to do, Sport events
  • Time Out Market New York, DUMBO
soccer ball in goal net
Photograph: By tungphoto / courtesy of WNYC
Root on Team USA at Time Out Market!

There’s no better way to catch the thrilling U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team games than with a drink in hand surrounded by friends and on the big screen. Come to Time Out Market New York for the best viewing experience with giveaways, foosball tournaments and Team USA merch and more provided by Truly Seltzer.

From 6 to 9pm, enjoy live music from DJ Price I$ Right before the game begins each night. Drink specials are on for $7 for Truly Hard Seltzers & Truly Vodka Sodas. The specialty cocktail for the games is a Truly Red White & Blue ($15).

Show up for the below games:

July 21: Group E: United States vs. Vietnam
July 26: Group E: United States vs. Netherlands

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
Time Out Market New York
Empire Stores
55 Water Street
New York
11201
Price:
free entry

