Time Out says

Root on Team USA at Time Out Market!

There’s no better way to catch the thrilling U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team games than with a drink in hand surrounded by friends and on the big screen. Come to Time Out Market New York for the best viewing experience with giveaways, foosball tournaments and Team USA merch and more provided by Truly Seltzer.

From 6 to 9pm, enjoy live music from DJ Price I$ Right before the game begins each night. Drink specials are on for $7 for Truly Hard Seltzers & Truly Vodka Sodas. The specialty cocktail for the games is a Truly Red White & Blue ($15).

Show up for the below games:

July 21: Group E: United States vs. Vietnam

July 26: Group E: United States vs. Netherlands