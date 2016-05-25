Find someone to pal around with our guide of how to meet new people in NYC featuring classes and meet-ups

There are 8 million people and dozens of dating apps to keep you glued to your phone, but it can still be tricky to make friends IRL.

We’re here to help—here’s how to meet new people in NYC, with 20 activities that are all so much better than sitting at home and swiping on Bumble BFF. Whether you want to meet singles, find someone else who will join you to take the coolest classes in NYC or just escape your obnoxious roommate, you’ll find something on this list. Netflix can wait!

