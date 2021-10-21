Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch Pop-Up

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch Pop-Up

Things to do Whalebone on Bleecker , West Village Until Sunday October 24 2021
The French Dispatch
Photograph: Searchlight Pictures

Time Out says

To celebrate director Wes Anderson's new film The French Dispatch in NYC, the Village's Casa Magazines will offer limited edition copies of the French Dispatch magazine. Today a newsboy Is handing out free copies of the magazine.

Then, over at Whalebone on Bleecker, Warby Parker will be popping up and transforming that space into the Le Sans Blague Cafe this weekend. Warby Parker will offer limited edition French Dispatch totes at its Greene Street shop as well as the magazines. Flying Coffee will be on hand to serve up an exclusive single-origin French roast.

Meanwhile, visitors should enjoy the Wes Anderson-esque decoration!

See what our film editor Phil De Semlyen thinks of the new film, which opens Friday in theaters.

French Dispatch pop-up
Photograph: Searchlight Pictures

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Whalebone on Bleecker
Address: 328 Bleecker Street
New York
10014
Price: free

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers