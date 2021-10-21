To celebrate director Wes Anderson's new film The French Dispatch in NYC, the Village's Casa Magazines will offer limited edition copies of the French Dispatch magazine. Today a newsboy Is handing out free copies of the magazine.

Then, over at Whalebone on Bleecker, Warby Parker will be popping up and transforming that space into the Le Sans Blague Cafe this weekend. Warby Parker will offer limited edition French Dispatch totes at its Greene Street shop as well as the magazines. Flying Coffee will be on hand to serve up an exclusive single-origin French roast.

Meanwhile, visitors should enjoy the Wes Anderson-esque decoration!

See what our film editor Phil De Semlyen thinks of the new film, which opens Friday in theaters.