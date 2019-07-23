What to do in New York based on your astrological sign

Being idle or stuck indoors drives you mad, Ram. You’re adventurous, unpredictable and always barreling ahead to the next destination, much like the subway rumbling beneath the streets. So, you’ll happily forsake AC if it means hitting the hot pavement in search of something that really lights your fire. “Aries like to be spontaneous, and they get bored very quickly,” says Warrington. “I often think of New York as an Aries city.”

Your match: Nothing is stopping you from romping around the nearly seven miles of car-free roads during Summer Streets. For three Saturdays in August, bike amid the crowds and enjoy performances and food-truck bites, among other draws. Can’t wait until then? Spend an afternoon climbing in Brooklyn Bridge Park at The Cliffs or get a free kayak at The Downtown Boathouse for a Hudson River excursion.