What to do in New York based on your astrological sign
Use our new NYC-inspired zodiac to (horo)scope out your ultimate experiences in the city
Whether you’ve plotted your entire birth chart (and those of everyone you know) or just glance at your weekly horoscope now and again, we’ve made it easy to match your star-fated predilections to your ideal Gotham haunt. We asked The Numinous founder and local astrologist Ruby Warrington (@rubywarrington) to describe the zodiac signs’ respective character traits; then, our expert editors paired each with the perfect NYC outings. No bullshit, Tauruses.
Astrology for New Yorkers
Aries (March 21–April 19)
Being idle or stuck indoors drives you mad, Ram. You’re adventurous, unpredictable and always barreling ahead to the next destination, much like the subway rumbling beneath the streets. So, you’ll happily forsake AC if it means hitting the hot pavement in search of something that really lights your fire. “Aries like to be spontaneous, and they get bored very quickly,” says Warrington. “I often think of New York as an Aries city.”
Your match: Nothing is stopping you from romping around the nearly seven miles of car-free roads during Summer Streets. For three Saturdays in August, bike amid the crowds and enjoy performances and food-truck bites, among other draws. Can’t wait until then? Spend an afternoon climbing in Brooklyn Bridge Park at The Cliffs or get a free kayak at The Downtown Boathouse for a Hudson River excursion.
Taurus (April 20–May 20)
Determined, persistent as hell and (let’s admit it) more than a little materialistic, Tauruses may see themselves in the Wall Street Bull. You have few weaknesses, but material and sensual pleasures are your kryptonite. According to Warrington, anything that overloads the senses, “particularly anything delicious, like a true New York foodie experience,” leaves Tauruses feeling fully sated.
Your match: Embrace your cravings at Smorgasburg, which boasts multiple warm-weather spots. (The unreal soufflé pancakes from Fluffy’s have your name on them.) Then, grab a heaping helping of boozy ice cream at Tipsy Scoop—because what’s more hedonistic than a spiked ice cream sundae—or hit up A Salt & Battery, where everything (including candy) is wonderfully fried. Yum.
Gemini (May 21–June 20)
A natural conversationalist, you’re often witty and charming. You’re also usually right at the center of things, like our very own Brooklyn Bridge. “I often think about street art and culture when I think of Geminis,” says Warrington. They should “check out beautiful murals or anywhere in New York where there is great graffiti.”
Your match: Gaze at the snazzy art on display at Beyond the Streets before the epic Williamsburg pop-up museum—dedicated solely to street art—closes on August 25. If you want all eyes on you instead, perform a number at the live piano karaoke bar Sid Gold’s Request Room or feed your head with drinks and a show at Caveat on the Lower East Side.
Cancer (June 21–July 22)
You’re welcoming and relaxed, and you revel in some fun in the sun—you’re the Rockaway of the zodiac. Your generous streak means you’re an easy crab to love back, but it’s time to treat yourself. “Cancers are all about self-care and healing,” as Warrington puts it. “And it’s one of the most watery signs, so a trip to the spa or the bathhouse is likely in order.”
Your match: Your aquatic soul can take a dip in the rooftop pool at midtown’s Spa Castle Premier57, where you can unwind with a cocktail from the swim-up full-service bar. Or grab a chair and make a splash at Profundo Day Club—a lively pool in Long Island City with killer skyline views—for only $60 a day. For those willing to splurge, book a ritzy repose at the ultra- glam, Roman-inspired AIRE Ancient Baths in Tribeca.
Leo (July 23–Aug 22)
You’re happy to express yourself through words, dear Leo, making you a perfect match for the proud lion statues outside the New York Public Library’s main branch. But you’re even more in your element when exploring your feelings through dance. Warm and playful, you’re the ideal companion for a fun, carefree night on the town. “Leos love to get dressed up in an outrageous way and have a really wild time,” notes Warrington.
Your match: Wear your pigtails, leopard print, trainers or little Gucci dress and shake off any bad juju during this throwback Spice Girls night at Dreamland Roller Disco ($22), hosted by skating queen Lola Star on August 2. Leos will also be at home at one of the many themed ragers from House of Yes or on the packed dance floor at Elsewhere.
Virgo (Aug 23–Sept 22)
Attuned to the natural world but still quite rational and scientific, your spirit is best evoked by the American Museum of Natural History. Not unlike that New York institution, you attract crowds of admirers and friends. “There’s no ‘I’ in team!” rings true for you, Virgo: Everything you do will be strengthened when you invite members of your tribe to share the experience.
Your match: Put your teamwork to the test at an NYC Trivia League event, where groups of six or less compete for five rounds at various Gotham bars and restaurants. Then, satisfy your love of nature with some pals at the brand-new Shirley Chisholm State Park or with a night of glamping at Collective Governors Island.
Libra (Sept 23–Oct 22)
Libra’s mantra is “Make art, not war.” Per Warrington: “They like harmony and to create beauty, and they seek a sense of justice.” Fashionable and stylish, with an additional sense of calm and balance, you’re best represented by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Your match: You’re desperately seeking inspiration and a positive crowd. Luckily, FlowerSchool New York has organized an open-studio event ($150) that teaches you how to arrange your own floral bouquet—you can also chat with folks who take the time to stop and smell the roses. Appease your inner aesthete at the Met’s current exhibit “Camp: Notes on Fashion” or ”Brazilian Modern: The Living Art of Roberto Burle Marx,” the stunning summer show at the New York Botanical Garden.
Scorpio (Oct 23–Nov 21)
Scorpios love chasing thrills, and they’re sure to find them on the rickety Coney Island Cyclone. Says Warrington, “Scorpios thrive on intensity, and they love to get that last drop of sensation out of life.” This summer, seek out bold experiences that let you sit back and enjoy the ride as you maintain your cool-as-hell exterior.
Your match: Stay out of trouble while satisfying your thirst for drama during the Shakespeare in the Park production of Coriolanus. Perhaps one of the Bard’s most overlooked works, the tragedy depicts what happens when the common people of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero with some, er, mommy issues. Catch the show before it closes on August 11. Keep your heart racing by trying your hand at zip-lining with the Bronx Zoo Treetop Adventure or by traveling around town on a Revel moped.
Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21)
Centaurs are struck hardest by wanderlust, so you may long to see what lies beyond our concrete jungle. “Sagittarius is all about exploration as well as freeing yourself and opening your mind to experiences,” says Warrington. A local lady familiar with great journeys? The Statue of Liberty, which perfectly aligns with your enlightened spirit.
Your match: Switch up your typical postwork happy hour by booking the Hornblower Cruises’ Alive After Five Cruise ($35), which boards Friday through Sunday at 5:30pm. During the two-hour booze cruise, bask in the twinkling skyline at sunset and (for $10 extra) gorge on grub like pasta and Tex-Mex cuisine. On your next free weekend, book a day of tubing down the Delaware River with Sourced Adventures or an indulgent afternoon of wine tasting at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in the Hamptons.
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19)
To paraphrase the great Miley Cyrus: It ain’t about how fast you get there—it’s the climb. This resonates, doesn’t it, Cappy? Warrington explains: “Capricorn is associated with the goat, which represents scaling to the top of a mountain and appreciating the hard work it took you to get there.” From your sky-high perch, you radiate the same power and success as another towering NYC icon: the Empire State Building.
Your match: Rather than ascend a peak or skyscraper, stroll The Vessel, a landmark that’s less of an obstacle than an entertaining diversion. Climb the spiral steps, which comprise 154 interconnecting staircases, to enjoy the sweeping view of the Hudson River. If you’d rather remain in the AC, hit up this summer’s elevated pop-up tiki spot at Bar SixtyFive at the Rainbow Room or the Wythe Hotel’s Italy-inspired Lemon’s.