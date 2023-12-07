Homelessness is a serious issue around the country, especially in NYC. As temperatures drop, the situation becomes even more dire. Fortunately there are organizations working tirelessly to help the homeless, and you can get involved. Whether you want to give back through a holiday volunteer opportunity or, even better, commit to volunteering regularly, here are some amazing non-profit organizations that help the homeless in NYC.

These organizations offer shelter and counseling, advocate for fair housing, provide job training, serve meals and more, all to benefit the homeless. Contact each organization directly to find out what kind of volunteer work they need most. Some may need people with a particular skill set, others just need donations, and others need hands-on help. Volunteering is an incredibly rewarding thing to do, and helping the homeless is an urgent and constant need. If you wish to include homeless animals in your volunteer search, check out these pet adoption organizations in NYC.

