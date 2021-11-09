WhiskyFest
Whisky Advocate magazine is returning to NYC with its whisky festival, where ticketholders can sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. There will also be educational seminars, featuring tastings, throughout the event. All tickets include a commemorative Glencairn crystal nosing glass, program booklet and pen, gift bag, admission to all seminars on a first-come basis, a gourmet buffet throughout the evening, and, hundreds of whiskies to sample.
Details
|Venue name:
|Marriott Marquis Hotel
|Venue phone:
|212-398-1900
|Address:
|
1535 Broadway
New York
|Cross street:
|between 45th and 46th Sts
|Transport:
|Subway: N, Q, R, 42nd St S, 1, 2, 3, 7 to 42nd St–Times Sq
|Price:
|$275