Thursday November 11 2021
Photograph: Peter Wagner Creative
Whisky Advocate magazine is returning to NYC with its whisky festival, where ticketholders can sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. There will also be educational seminars, featuring tastings, throughout the event. All tickets include a commemorative Glencairn crystal nosing glass, program booklet and pen, gift bag, admission to all seminars on a first-come basis, a gourmet buffet throughout the evening, and, hundreds of whiskies to sample.

